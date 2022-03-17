RUSS RANT: Jussie Smollett Is NOT a Martyr [WATCH]

Jussie Smollett’s name may remain in the headlines, but Russ wants it to be known that regardless of what some people say, Jussie Smollett is NOT a martyr.
Jussie Smollett Takes The Stand In His Trial, Details Drug Use & Bathhouse Masturbation With Alleged Attacker
1. ///BREAKING/// #JussieSmollett has been called to testify in his own defense on charged he arranged a fake hate crime attack on himself.
2. "It was the biggest show on television," Smollett says. Special prosecutor Dan Webb has now objected to the relevancy of all this to the case. Judge Linn says the defense has a little leeway but urges them to move on.
3. Smollett says he negotiated to be able to keep 50 percent of his publishing for material he wrote for the show, which had never been done before. "I felt amazing." Q: Did you have any issues with Fox? A: No.
4. Smollett says he met Abimbola Osundairo, whom he called "Bon," at a club during Season 4. He was in the VIP box, "which I usually hate because you feel like a monkey in a cage...feel kind of like I do now. It's not fun." Bon came up an said he'd worked on Empire also.
5. Smollett says he and Osundairo "did some drugs" and went to the Steam Works bath house in Boystown. Asked what kind of drugs, he says, "Cocaine and weed. I had the weed, I always have weed on me (awkward pause). Not now, but...."
6. He said Osundairo had been to the bathhouse before, but he had not. They got a private room. There was gay porn on the screens. "We did more drugs and we like, made out. There was some touching."
7. Asked why he did drugs, Smollett pauses and shakes his head. "Uhhhh ...I wish I could tell you. I like it. It was .. it got me away from everything else, so to speak." He's now saying he was under a lot of pressure, starting to see some of the ugliness online.
8. Smollett's answer about the pressure he was under went on for more than a minute before Linn cut him off. "Ask another question."
9. Smollett says he and Abimbola first exchanged numbers after a guest star on "Empire" asked if he knew where to get Molly. After that, they hung out a lot more.
10. Smollett says he and Abimbola would drive around in his car smoking blunts, then he'd drop him off and go home. "It's part of my relaxing process. I think that the car is probably the best place to listen to your music to be by yourself to be inspired."
11. Regarding Olabinjo, Bon's brother: "He kind of creeped me out," Smollett says. Was that your friend? No. ... I didn’t even know his name. It was one of those, you see somebody too many times to ask them their name. I was just like, 'Hey brother.'”
12. One night he and Bola left a strip club after his brother had "took the vibe out of the room." They went to the gay bathhouse, Smollett says. "We went alone, we got a private room again," Smollett says haltingly..."We made out a little bit and this time we masturbated together."
13. They've now moved on to Smollett's hiring of the brothers for nutrition and exercise program. Smollett says he "had put on a significant amount of weight" and wanted to get in shape. "I had to be shirtless in the music video that we were prepping for."
