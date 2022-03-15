Sherri Warren Talks “Uprooted” Docuseries And The Case Of Her Brother, Keith Warren

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Keith Warren was a 19-year-old man who was found dead hanging from a tree in Montgomery County, Maryland. After his death, no autopsy was performed and the case was ruled a suicide. How Warren ended up on that tree remains a mystery that his sister, Sherri Warren and her family have fought to solve since 1986. With the help of private investigators, Sherri’s mother, Mary Couey found inconsistencies in the case and pushed the Montgomery County police to investigate the death of her son. The Medical Examiner’s Office in Montgomery County has also decided not to reopen the investigation.

Since Couey’s passing, Sherri has taken on the job of fighting for her brother’s life and legacy along with corruption within the system which is spotlighted in the Discovery+ Docuseries “Uprooted.”

The three-part series revisits the tragic death of Keith, the issues revolving around the case, and the fight for a reinvestigation and change to his death certificate. You will also see interviews from the Warren family, members of the Montgomery County police, and those who were at the crime scene.

Sherri speaks to Russ about the docuseries and the continued fight for Keith.

