Get Those Brackets Ready, Peep The Full 2022 NCAA Men’s March Madness Tournament Schedule

Get those brackets ready. It’s time for some March Madness.
Like we always do this time, the stage has been set for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament, with the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio, and the Final Four in New Orleans. The NCAA dropped the full schedule for the annual tourney on Sunday (Mar.13) that can be watched by college basketball fans on CBS, SlingTV, TBS, TNT, and TruTV.
The action officially begins on Tuesday (Mar.15) and Wednesday (Mar.16) with the following slate of games:
- No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – 6:40 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV
- No. 12 Wyoming vs. No. 12 Indiana – 9:10 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV
The college basketball action ramps on March 17 when the first round of games officially begins:
- No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan – 12:15 p.m.; CBS
- No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State – 12:40 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV
- No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis – 1:45 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV
- No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State – 2 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV
- No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood – 2:45 p.m.; CBS
- No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond – 3:10 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV
- No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State – 4:15 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV
- No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette – 4:30 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV
- No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State – 6:50 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV
- No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s – 7:10 p.m.; CBS
- No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 Indiana/Wyoming – 7:20 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV
- No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton – 7:27 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV
- No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont – 9:20 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV
- No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco – 9:40 p.m.; CBS
- No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron – 9:50 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV
- No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – 9:57 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV
First-round matchups continue on March 18:
- No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola-Chicago – 12:15 p.m.; CBS
- No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State – 12:40 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV
- No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State – 1:45 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV
- No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale – 2 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV
- No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware – 2:45 p.m.; CBS
- No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Miami – 3:10 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV
- No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame/Rutgers – 4:15 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV
- No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech – 4:30 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV
- No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga – 6:50 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV
- No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton – 7:10 p.m.; CBS
- No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State – 7:20 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV
- No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Bryant/Wright State -7:27 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV
Those games will not only make or break your brackets but will determine who will play in the second round (March 19-20), Sweet 16 (March 24-25), Elite Eight (March 26-27), Final Four (April 2), and finally the NCAA Championship (April 4). All games will be shown on either TBS, TNT, SlingTV, TruTV, or CBS, check your local listings.
Good luck to all the schools and we hope your brackets won’t be busted.
