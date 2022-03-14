Get Those Brackets Ready, Peep The Full 2022 NCAA Men’s March Madness Tournament Schedule

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Get those brackets ready. It’s time for some March Madness.

Like we always do this time, the stage has been set for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament, with the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio, and the Final Four in New Orleans. The NCAA dropped the full schedule for the annual tourney on Sunday (Mar.13) that can be watched by college basketball fans on CBS, SlingTV, TBS, TNT, and TruTV.

The action officially begins on Tuesday (Mar.15) and Wednesday (Mar.16) with the following slate of games:

No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – 6:40 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

No. 12 Wyoming vs. No. 12 Indiana – 9:10 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

The college basketball action ramps on March 17 when the first round of games officially begins:

No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan – 12:15 p.m.; CBS

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State – 12:40 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis – 1:45 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State – 2 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood – 2:45 p.m.; CBS

No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond – 3:10 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State – 4:15 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette – 4:30 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV

No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State – 6:50 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s – 7:10 p.m.; CBS

No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 Indiana/Wyoming – 7:20 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV

No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton – 7:27 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont – 9:20 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco – 9:40 p.m.; CBS

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron – 9:50 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – 9:57 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

First-round matchups continue on March 18:

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola-Chicago – 12:15 p.m.; CBS

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State – 12:40 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State – 1:45 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale – 2 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware – 2:45 p.m.; CBS

No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Miami – 3:10 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame/Rutgers – 4:15 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech – 4:30 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV

No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga – 6:50 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton – 7:10 p.m.; CBS

No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State – 7:20 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Bryant/Wright State -7:27 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

Those games will not only make or break your brackets but will determine who will play in the second round (March 19-20), Sweet 16 (March 24-25), Elite Eight (March 26-27), Final Four (April 2), and finally the NCAA Championship (April 4). All games will be shown on either TBS, TNT, SlingTV, TruTV, or CBS, check your local listings.

Good luck to all the schools and we hope your brackets won’t be busted.

Photo: Andy Lyons / Getty

Get Those Brackets Ready, Peep The Full 2022 NCAA Men’s March Madness Tournament Schedule was originally published on cassiuslife.com

