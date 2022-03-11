Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Royce Reed Surrenders To Police On Child Neglect Charges Involving Dwight Howard’s Son

According to documents obtained by Radar, former Basketball Wives star Royce Reed has turned herself into police and has been charged with neglect of a child on Thursday, March 10, 2022. This crime is a third-degree felony and involves her 14-year son with NBA player Dwight Howard.
Police state that their son, Braylon, was not allowed to hang out with kids two years younger than him without an adult which was a rule set by a judge. Braylon is accused of breaking this rule and Royce is being blamed. Braylon was interviewed by police about the accusations.
During the investigation, Braylon was asked the last time he saw his father which he shared was “when he was in town for a basketball game, which was a while ago.”
