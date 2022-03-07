Hot off The Wire With Alfredas ‘Who Owns The Chronic’

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Lawyer says Dr. Dre owns ‘The Chronic’ Masters

Snoop Dogg is now the owner of the infamous Death Row Records and some of the classic content from the label. In a recent interview, Snoop said that he now owns the classic Dr. Dre album “The Chronic” and it’s masters but Dre’s lawyer is saying not so fast. Dr. Dre’s attorney Howard King released a statement saying “There are false reports out regarding ownership by Death Row of Dr. Dre’s The Chronic. Dr. Dre owns 100 percent of The Chronic.”

D.L. Hughley Speaks on Kanye social media posts aimed at Kanye West” If it was my daughter I’d do something about it”

Comedian and radio host D.L. Hughley spoke to VLAD TV and was asked about the Kanye West/Kim Kardashian controversy. In regards to Ye’s social media posts aimed at his ex wife, Hughley told the interviewer “I think that I’ve watched too many times when things like that happened and a woman or somebody is not believed. And then things escalate.” Hughley also said. “He is stalking her. You can think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I’d do something about it. I don’t think it’s funny. I think that you can’t write a beat so good that you get to do these things. And society laughs it off because they say, ‘Well, she’s showing her ass all the time and he’s this and he’s that. The difference between him and a restraining order is about 20 hits and a couple of hundred million dollars. I just don’t think it’s funny.”

Michael B. Jordan and Will Smith connecting for “I Am Legend 2”

Will Smith is getting into the reboot business again. This time, Smith is connecting with actor Michael B. Jordan for a sequel to “I Am Legend.” the original film pulled in $256.4 million domestically and $585.4 million worldwide. Jordan and Smith are set to co-produce the project. We can only hope it’s as good as the original.

