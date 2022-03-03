Sadiki Bakri, Obie Egbuna & John Boyd l The Carl Nelson Show

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakri updates us on the latest AI Artificial Intelligence developments. Brother Sadiki will discuss, The Metaverse before the Metaverse, the “Rise” of the Digital Self, 6G and 7G Technology, Virtual Landscapes, and Spiritual Technology Interface. Before brother Sadiki, Journalist Obie Egbuna previews a big announcement set for Friday. To get us started, the National Black Farmers President John Boyd.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

