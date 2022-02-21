Community Affairs Show: Rental and Housing Assistance for Those in Need

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Today on the Community Affairs Show Cheryl Jackson talks with Elizabeth Spring, Mortgage Servicing Program Manager, for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The CFPB is a 21st century agency that helps consumer finance markets work by making rules more effective, by consistently and fairly enforcing those rules, and by empowering consumers to take more control over their economic lives.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s work include:

o Rooting out unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts or practices by writing rules, supervising companies, and enforcing the law

o Enforcing laws that outlaw discrimination in consumer finance

o Taking consumer complaints

o Enhancing financial education

o Researching the consumer experience of using financial products

o Monitoring financial markets for new risks to consumers

During this Community Affairs Show, they discussed consumer rights and ways you can get assistance if you are struggling to pay your rent or mortgage. The federal government has assistance and so does each state, county and city. So, if you are facing foreclosure or eviction, be proactive and find out which program may work for you.

For more information on how you can get assistance log on to https://www.consumerfinance.gov/

About Elizabeth R. Spring: Mortgage Servicing Program Manager, Office of Research, Markets and Regulations, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Beth has more than 10 years of experience in housing policy, specializing in mortgage servicing, credit risk and credit policy. Currently, Beth serves as Mortgage Servicing Program Manager in the office of Mortgage Markets. She works to develop policies and strategies that address the housing market for consumer financial products and services.

Beth’s prior work includes federal regulation and oversight at the Federal Housing Finance Agency, ensuring the regulated entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac fulfill their mission by operating in a safe and sound manner to serve as a reliable source of liquidity and funding for the housing finance market throughout the economic cycle.

Prior to FHFA, Beth worked at the US Department of Treasury in the Office of Financial Stability on the Making Home Affordable Program (MHA), which administered $45.6 billion funds allocated under the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP).

MHA helped homeowners avoid foreclosure by providing a variety of solutions to modify or refinance their mortgages, get temporary forbearance if they are unemployed, or transition out of homeownership via a short sale or deed-in-lieu of foreclosure during the financial crisis of 2009.

