J. Hudson & Will Smith Win Big At NAACP Image Awards

Continue reading 10 Times Jennifer Hudson Showed Beauty And Grace On The Red Carpet

10 Times Jennifer Hudson Showed Beauty And Grace On The Red Carpet

[caption id="attachment_3551372" align="alignnone" width="795"] Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty[/caption] From American Idol to an award-winning singer and actress, Jennifer Hudson has created a successful and lucrative life for herself. Hudson, affectionately known as J Hud, hopped on our radar in 2004 when she became a finalist on the third season of American Idol, placing seventh. Thankfully she didn’t let that loss determine her worth and deter her from becoming the vocal and acting powerhouse she is today. Hudson has won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Daytime Emmy Award, and two Grammy Awards throughout her reign in Hollywood. With such a thriving career, J Hud became experienced in making her red carpet appearances unforgettable. Hudson went through a weight loss transformation that shocked her fans earlier in her career. People felt she lost too much weight, but to prioritize her health, she ignored the naysayers and maintained the most comfortable body for her. As a result, we witnessed her bloom every time she made a public appearance. Hudson’s love for both sexy and sophisticated pieces is a mirror of her personality. Bold colors, sheer panels, white suits, and flowy gowns are just some of the jaw-dropping numbers she’s known to wear on the red carpet. On Monday, January 17th, Hudson will be honored for accolades she’s earned over the course of her career at Urban One Honor’s “The Soundtrack to Black America” Awards show. To commemorate the moment, we’re revisiting 10 of our favorite red carpet looks from the talented Jennifer Hudson.