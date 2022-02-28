According to NBC4i, workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year.
The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said Monday that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets. It currently pays a universal starting wage of $15 an hour.
The new starting wage range is part of a company plan to spend an additional $300 million on its labor force this year that will also include broader, faster access to health care coverage for its hourly workers
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Hate on This Skip: LeBron James Museum Opening In His Hometown Akron In 2023
- Target to pay workers a starting wage of up to $24 an hour
- Harlem Man Arrested For Murder Of Alpo Martinez
- Black Behind The Lens: On How Madeline Anderson Paved The Way For Issa Rae & Others
- African Students Struggling To Flee Ukraine Spotlights Racial Bias Amid Growing Refugee Crisis
- Kerry Washington Is Radiant In A Yellow Couture Gown At 2022 SAG Awards
- Diversity & Inclusion Thought Leader Pamela Culpepper Makes Prada History
- Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Were Honored With The President’s Award At The 53rd NAACP Image Awards
- TV One Airs White House ‘Soul Of The Nation’ Concert
- Historic Schoolhouse Dedicated To Educating Black Children Receives $5M Preservation Grant
Target to pay workers a starting wage of up to $24 an hour was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com