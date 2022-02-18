Update on DC Mask Mandate

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

On February 28th, D.C.’s mask mandate will be allowed to expire.

As the decline with COVID cases continues, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced this update to the mask Mandate on Monday.

With this lift starting on March 1, there won’t be a mask requirement in the places listed below…

restaurants and bars sports and entertainment venues gyms houses of worship grocery stores retail establishments businesses D.C. government facilities with no public interaction

But masks will still be required in the places listed below:

any private business that chooses to require masks schools child care facilities healthcare, medical facilities libraries nursing homes, assisted living facilities shelters, dorms correctional facilities public transit, taxis and ride share vehicles D.C. government facilities that have direct interaction between employees and the public, such as DMV service centers

