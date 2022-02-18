Community Affairs Show: Cheryl Jackson Talks Writers of “A. D. 16” Playing At The Olney Theatre

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Cheryl Jackson Sits Down with the Writers of “A.D. 16″, Cinco Paul (co-creater of Dispicable Me and Schmigadoon)and Bekah Brunstetter (Producer and writer for This Is Us) to talk about the creation of this musical production and the inspiration for creating it.

A.D 16 is a delightfully witty, sublimely inspiring story of teenaged Mary Magdalene, who falls in love with the carpenter’s son next door… who happens to be a kid named Jesus. In her quest to impress him, Mary has to fend off a trio of 1st-Century Mean Girls and a bunch of Beastie Boys-inspired wiseguys from the Sanhedrin. She learns that getting Jesus to love you back is both easier – and harder – than she ever imagined. With a lush R&B score and a riotous cast of characters, A.D. 16 achieves the rare feat of being both funny and sincere. A thrilling and fun musical for people of all faiths, or no faith at all.

A.D. 16 plays through March 6, 2022, on the main stage at Olney Theatre Center—2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Road in Olney, MD. Regular performances are Wednesday–Saturday at 8:00 pm; matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 pm; and a Wednesday matinee at 2:00 pm on February 9, 23, and March 2. Tickets ($42–$85) can be purchased by calling 301-924-3400 or online at olneytheatre.org Discounts are available for groups, seniors, military, and students.

About Cinco Paul: Cinco Paul is a screenwriter best known for his long resume of blockbuster family films which he co-wrote alongside Ken Daurio. Their films, which combined have made over 4 billion dollars at the box office, include DESPICABLE ME, DESPICABLE ME 2, DESPICABLE ME 3, DR. SEUSS’ HORTON HEARS A WHO, DR. SEUSS’ THE LORAX, and THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS, among others.

Most recently he co-created and was the showrunner for Apple TV Plus’ SCHMIGADOON!, starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, for which he also wrote all the songs (garnering him a Grammy nomination for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media). Other upcoming writing and directing projects include the stop-motion animation holiday special homage WINTER WONDERLAND from Imagine and Warner Bros., and the horror-comedy THIS SUCKS, with Naomi Despres and Broadway Video attached to produce.

About Bekah Brunstetter: Bekah Brunstetter hails from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and currently lives in Los Angeles.



As a TV writer and producer, she has written for Switched at Birth, American Gods, This is Us, and Maid (Netflix, 2021.) She is currently developing pilots with Hulu and FX. She has previously developed content with Bad Robot and Hulu.



As a playwright, her work has been staged and developed by The O’Neill Playwright’s conference, the Atlantic Theater, Portland Center Stage, The Old Globe, the La Jolla Playhouse, Naked Angels, South Coast Repertory, The Echo theater, and Ojai Playwright’s conference. Her play The Cake has been produced over 80 times worldwide, as ran off-Broadway at Manhattan Theater Club. She is currently working on Commissions for South Coast Rep, Manhattan Theater Club, Barrington Stage, and Playmaker’s Rep. She is currently developing a musical adaptation of The Notebook with Ingrid Michaelson.



She is an alumnus of the CTG Writers Group, Primary Stages writes group, Ars Nova Play Group, The Playwright’s Realm, and the Women’s Project Lab, and the Echo Playwright’s Group.

Community Affairs Show: Cheryl Jackson Talks Writers of “A. D. 16” Playing At The Olney Theatre was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: