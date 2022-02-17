Former DC Officer Arrested in Florida, Charged For Sex Acts With Minor

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

According to court documents, a former Washington, D.C., police lieutenant was arrested in Florida over the weekend and is charged with sexual activity with a minor.

Police were on patrol Saturday in the city of Coconut Creek in Florida when they noticed two cars following each other. One of the cars turned down a restricted access road, while the other stopped in the middle of the road. Officers then approached that driver and he identified himself as Brett Parson, a 53-year-old retired D.C. Metropolitan police officer. Parson told the Florida officers he was in town visiting family and that he was lost, police documents say. The officers gave him directions and sent him on his way.

Then the officers spoke to the driver of the other car who was identified as a 16-year-old. The teen told police that he and the other driver, Parson, were looking for a secluded spot. They’d met on a dating app for gay men and were looking for a more private place outside of where they were before. The charges state that the two had engaged in sex acts at that other location.

Parson was arrested in Palm Beach and faces two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

