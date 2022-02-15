Get Immersed In Stellar Black History Month Programming With Meta Quest

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The metaverse is upon us and soon the virtual worlds will become part of the daily fabric of our lives as it continues to expand and improve. Meta, one of the leaders in the rapidly growing space, rolled out some stellar Black History Month Meta Quest content that covers live shows, innovative series, and much more.

Via its Oculus blog space, Meta Quest explained what the team has in store for the remaining days of Black History Month, including a lineup of live DJ performances and shows via the Horizon Venues app.

Beginning earlier this month and recently wrapping on Super Bowl Sunday, Snoop Dogg aka DJ Snoopadelic got behind the tables and entertained the metaverse masses just as he did over the weekend. Following the Doggfather is the ROOTS Jam Session, which kicked off on Valentine’s Day and runs all the way to Feb. 20.

From Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, Atlanta will be in the virtual building with the trailblazing Young Thug running through a series of hits and the like. Hopefully, some of Thugger’s YSL Records cohorts will be along for the ride.

On Feb. 22, the Queen Of Bounce Big Freedia will take to the Horizon Venues stage to entertain and enlighten the world as it relates to the Bounce genre, a style of music homegrown in New Orleans.

Beyond music, there is an entire slate of experiences worthy of an investment of time and energy.

Today (Feb. 15), professor, history curator, and writer Tyree Boyd- Pates hosts Burn Baby, Burn: Historical Reflections of Los Angeles’s Uprisings, an account of the city’s well-documented history of resistance in the face of oppression. The spot airs at 9 PM EST via Horizon Venues.

For more information about Meta Quest’s Black History Month programming, check out this running list of events, which includes sports contests and more, by following this link.

If you want to check out other Black History Month content, check out the aforementioned Oculus blog post here.

Photo: Meta/Meta Quest

