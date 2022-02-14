Ginuwine Discusses His ‘Serenade’ Valentine’s Day Show With Tank, Lloyd & Bobby V

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The only thing more special than Valentine’s Day is Valentine’s night, and that notion rings especially true for anyone attending the Serenade show at MGM National Harbor tonight presented by Femme It Forward.

We were blessed to speak with one of headliners, R&B veteran Ginuwine, to give us a preview of what can be expected from his performance alongside fellow soul kings Tank, Bobby Valentino and Lloyd.

The “Pony” hitmaker spoke with Russ just before hitting the stage in a few hours for a brief catchup on what his career has been like lately while on tour. From the affects that COVID-19 has put on the process to having some fun at the expense of his brothers in harmony, Ginuwine gave some interesting insight on maintaining a successful career in R&B for over 25 years and counting.

Listen to our special Valentine’s Day conversation with Ginuwine below on the Russ Parr Morning Show:

