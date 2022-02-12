Good News
Mogul Rihanna Gives Back To Veterans Experiencing Homelessness

“Hope and joy was spread to the Veterans,” read a statement from the AFTP Foundation.

Rihanna Celebrates Her Beauty Brands Fenty Beauty And Fenty Skin

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

From backing grassroots nonprofits advancing racial justice to launching initiatives designed to combat climate change, mogul Rihanna has continually tapped into the power of philanthropy to support those in need. According to People, the mom-to-be recently donated supplies to veterans facing homelessness in Los Angeles.

Veteran homelessness is an issue that is often overlooked. Research revealed 1.4 million veterans are at risk of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness reported on a single night in 2020, 37,252 veterans were homeless. Cognizant of the issue’s disproportionate impact on vets, the Fenty Beauty founder stopped by the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus to connect with those who have served our country, learn about their journeys, and provide them with essential items.

“Despite all circumstances of how veterans are treated sleeping in tents on asphalt or tiny sheds on land they should call a home, I can say hope and joy was spread to the Veterans,” the AFTP foundation shared on Instagram. “The authenticity of actually caring and listening was beyond the amazing supplies that @badgalriri donated. Rihanna made that happen when she visited the vets today. Honored to have been witness to this!”

News about Rihanna’s visit comes weeks after making a multi-million dollar donation to a collective of nonprofits centered on climate justice through her Clara Lionel Foundation. She teamed up with tech founder Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall initiative to donate $15 million to 18 organizations within the United States and the Caribbean who are tackling inequities stemming from climate change that significantly impact under-resourced and underserved communities.

Rihanna’s past social good projects include donating millions to provide support for vulnerable communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing the digital divide in Barbados and supporting nonprofits focused on criminal justice reform and fighting police brutality.

Rihanna’s Nonprofit Donates $11 Million To Racial Justice Initiatives

Rihanna’s Foundation Donates $15M To Nonprofits Focused On Climate Justice

[caption id="attachment_4284299" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Workers manning registration desks at the University of Alabama watch as student Vivian Malone enters Foster Auditorium on campus to register for classes in 1963. Miss Malone and fellow student Jimmy Hood were the first African American students to attend the University. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:05 a.m. Feb. 1, 2022 Originally published: Feb. 1, 2021 After what seemed like a full calendar year of nonstop Black history -- what with the historic election of the first Black vice president, thanks in no small part to Black voters -- Black History Month is making a triumphant return this year both in spite of and because of current turn of events. As the country anxiously awaits President Joe Biden making good on his promise to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, the nation's education system remains under fire for curricula that include teaching Black history, making it unclear how -- or if -- those who write history books for future school-aged students will accurately document current events, including the diversification of the land's highest court. MORE: Why Is Black History Month Celebrated In February? The way history chooses -- and has chosen -- to remember these types of moments that affect Black people is very much part of the reason why there remains an urgent need for Black History Month to not only be observed but also to be celebrated and honored, especially in 2022. Let's be clear: From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. [caption id="attachment_4284320" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Thurgood Marshall pictured in his robe prior to being sworn in as the first Black member of the U. S. Supreme Court, October 2, 1967. Marshall, the great-grandson of a slave, swore to "do equal right to the poor and the rich" as he took the oath at the opening session of the court. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

