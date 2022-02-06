Goodr Launches Free Grocery Store For Senior Citizens In Atlanta

As food insecurity remains one of the country’s most pressing issues, several grassroots efforts have been launched to provide relief for vulnerable communities. According to 11 Alive, Goodr recently opened a free grocery store for senior citizens in Atlanta.
The Atlanta Community Food Bank reported 1 in 8 people in Georgia are facing hunger. Individuals who are over the age of 60 account for 8 percent of those who are food insecure. Aware of the alarming statistics Goodr—a company that uses technology to address hunger and food waste—opened a store within Midtown’s Lutheran Towers to provide the elderly with free healthy food options. The shop, which will serve over 300 seniors, is stocked with produce, canned goods, meat, beverages and other items. Many of the products included in the store are low-sodium and sugar-free. Shoppers can also find an array of medical necessities on the shelves.
Jasmine Crowe, who serves as CEO of Goodr, says her own experiences working with senior citizens prompted her to cultivate the initiative. “We knew from my work with seniors that a lot are experiencing food insecurity,” she wrote in a statement. “I personally have been working with seniors for 10 years; providing food in senior homes and buying groceries for individuals myself. One thing I thought about is how seniors have more time; a lot of them are retired. So I wanted to make the store something that they could really spend some time in. My goal is to open as many of these as possible because the need is there.” The store, which opened its doors on January 19, operates Monday through Friday from 11 am through 4 pm.
This isn’t the only Atlanta-based food relief project Goodr has led. The company teamed up with rapper Gunna to set up a free grocery store for youth and their families inside of Ronald McNair Middle School. Goodr has provided over 30 million meals for people in need.
SEE ALSO:
Doing The Work: Goodr & Gunna Join Forces To Provide Free Clothing And Groceries In Atlanta Middle School
Black Entrepreneur Aims To Combat Food Insecurity In Chicago Through Grocery Store
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
1. Harriet TubmanSource:Getty 1 of 39
2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leadersSource:Getty 2 of 39
3. Black PanthersSource:Getty 3 of 39
4. Tuskeegee AirmenSource:Getty 4 of 39
5. Books Are Weapons PosterSource:Getty 5 of 39
6. World War II 93rd InfantrySource:Getty 6 of 39
7. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 7 of 39
8. Integrated Classroom in North CarolinaSource:Getty 8 of 39
9. African American Students Enter High School with Military EscortSource:Getty 9 of 39
10. Lunchcounter Protest in VirginiaSource:Getty 10 of 39
11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights RallySource:Getty 11 of 39
12. Malcolm X's FuneralSource:Getty 12 of 39
13. Martin Luther King's FuneralSource:Getty 13 of 39
14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above CrowdSource:Getty 14 of 39
15. W.E.B. DuBoisSource:Getty 15 of 39
16. Booker T. WashingtonSource:Getty 16 of 39
17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for GallantrySource:Getty 17 of 39
18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude NealSource:Getty 18 of 39
19. Segregated FountainSource:Getty 19 of 39
20. Womens Defense Corp of AmericaSource:Getty 20 of 39
21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme CourtSource:Getty 21 of 39
22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High SchoolSource:Getty 22 of 39
23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to SchoolSource:Getty 23 of 39
24. Segregated RestroomsSource:Getty 24 of 39
25. Portrait Of Medgar EversSource:Getty 25 of 39
26. Separate Waiting RoomSource:Getty 26 of 39
27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama.Source:Getty 27 of 39
28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From RestaurantSource:Getty 28 of 39
29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at MicrophoneSource:Getty 29 of 39
30. A Young MarcherSource:Getty 30 of 39
31. Civil Rights FightersSource:Getty 31 of 39
32. Elijah MuhammadSource:Getty 32 of 39
33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New YorkSource:Getty 33 of 39
34. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 34 of 39
35. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 35 of 39
36. Soldiers at Civil Rights ProtestSource:Getty 36 of 39
37. Coretta Scott KingSource:Getty 37 of 39
38. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther RallySource:Getty 38 of 39
39. 'Right On!' Black Power ButtonSource:Getty 39 of 39
Goodr Launches Free Grocery Store For Senior Citizens In Atlanta was originally published on newsone.com