Mystery Man Mark from Anaheim returns to the WOL Classroom this afternoon. Mark predicted, we are heading for a civil war, and we’ll find out if he still sticks by his forecast. Mark will also discuss the role of the John Birch Society in the Civil War. Mark will also explain what is going on in Ukraine, and the possibility it could be a precursor to a world war. Before we hear from Mark, Mike Africa Junior from the Move Organization updates us on Mumia Abu Jamaal.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET.

Mark from Anaheim & Mike Africa Junior l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com

