Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

In a sad turn of events, the rate of Black men ending their lives has been occurring more often than we’d like to believe.

Following the recent passing of actress Regina King’s only child, 26-year-old Ian Alexander Jr., Russ and crew felt it was necessary to begin a conversation around the subject in hopes of spreading the word and letting our brothers know how much they’re loved and ultimately wanted.

To help, we got Alexandria police officer Benny Evans, holistic practitioner Robert Pruitt and the incomparable life coach Iyanla Vanzant to join us in figuring out what’s causing so many Black men to make that fateful decision and how we can create healthier outlets to address inner turmoil overall.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Evans’ fight against suicide is a personal one that he’s been dealing with for over a decade after the death of his own son by suicide. Pruitt has provided counseling in the past to many men dealing with suicidal thoughts, and Vanzant not only has previously spoke on overcoming her own attempt but has helped many people with similar thoughts during the run of her decade-spanning hit series Iyanla, Fix My Life.

All three speak openly and candidly in regards to their education on the subject, which between all three makes for a well-versed discussion.

Watch Part 1 of our talk on Black men and suicide with Benny Evans & Robert Pruitt below, and click here as we cap things off in Part 2 with Iyanla Vanzant:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

PART 1: Benny Evans & Robert Pruitt Talk Black Men, Suicide & Reversing The Rising Rate was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: