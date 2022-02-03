The DMV
Free COVID-19 Testing Available In Front Royal, VA

For the next three Wednesdays in Front Royal, there will be free COVID-19 testing available on a first come first serve basis for those 2 years and older.

Testing will be offered from 1-3 p.m. on Feb. 9, 16 and 23 in the Lord Fairfax Health District at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex (465 W. 15th St. – Attendees should use the 15th Street gymnasium entrance). The tests offered are the polymerase chain reaction tests that take three days for results.

  • No appointment is needed
  • wear a mask
  • bring photo identification
  • Attendees are asked to keep six feet of distance between themselves and others.

“Be sure to tell the testing providers if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, deep cough or shortness of breath, or believe that you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19,” the release from he Lord Fairfax Health District says. “If you have recently tested positive for COVID-19, we ask that you do not come for testing.”

For more information, call 434-713-5199 or 434-766-9800. For questions about COVID-19 testing or a list of testing locations, visit the VDH website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682), 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Source: The Northern Virginia Daily

Free COVID-19 Testing Available In Front Royal, VA  was originally published on woldcnews.com

