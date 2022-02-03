Free COVID-19 Testing Available In Front Royal, VA

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

For the next three Wednesdays in Front Royal, there will be free COVID-19 testing available on a first come first serve basis for those 2 years and older.

Testing will be offered from 1-3 p.m. on Feb. 9, 16 and 23 in the Lord Fairfax Health District at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex (465 W. 15th St. – Attendees should use the 15th Street gymnasium entrance). The tests offered are the polymerase chain reaction tests that take three days for results.

No appointment is needed

wear a mask

bring photo identification

Attendees are asked to keep six feet of distance between themselves and others.

“Be sure to tell the testing providers if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, deep cough or shortness of breath, or believe that you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19,” the release from he Lord Fairfax Health District says. “If you have recently tested positive for COVID-19, we ask that you do not come for testing.”

For more information, call 434-713-5199 or 434-766-9800. For questions about COVID-19 testing or a list of testing locations, visit the VDH website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682), 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

