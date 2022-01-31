Steph & Ayesha Curry Have New Celebrity Game Show Coming to HBO Max

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Steph Curry and wife Ayesha have known each other since 2003 and been married for over a decade, so the lovebirds should know a few things about making relationships work. Now, the 3x NBA champ and his New York Times bestselling spouse will host a celebrity couples game show premiering Thursday, February 10 on HBO Max.

“You guys just don’t know how excited I am! Our new show, About Last Night, is coming to @hbomax on February 10th and I can’t wait,” Mrs. Curry wrote on her IG. “Stephen and I had so much fun filming this, so make sure you tune in and catch #AboutLastNight. It’s the unfiltered game that puts celebrity relationships to the test!

According to the show’s press release, the twosome “invites three celebrity couples to go head-to-head in relationship trivia and games, competing to see who knows their partner best.” The couple that makes it to the end has the the opportunity to square off against the Currys in one last bonus head-to-head “for an additional donation of their choice.

Plenty of the Currys’ celebrity pals visit About Last Night, including Steph’s NBA teammates Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, comedian Bobby Lee, and Niecy Nash to name a few. And thanks to the trailer, we also get to catch a glimpse at the kinds of questions that were asked among the friends, with some much more risqué than others.

One moment, Mrs. Curry asks the group, “If you had a warning label attached, what would it most likely say?”

But at another point, Terry Crews is the one interrogating the hosts, who were blindfolded. In that segment, he asks Steph and Ayesha, “Who walks around naked more?” which prompted the missus to take a sip from the drink in front of her. Steph then bewilderedly asked his wife, “Where am I when you’re walking around naked?”

News of About Last Night comes more than a month after the conspicuously conventional Currys were reported to have an open relationship. According to certain outlets, the pair also had many sneaky links, and the Internet was afire with the story. So when Ayesha posted a photo of her husband to IG in January, one commenter tried to publicly check her.

“Good gracious God almighty @stephencurry30 … my baby’s @gq cover shoot,” Ayesha wrote to her photo of Steph.

And one brazen individual went directly at her in the comments section. “But yet you still want an open relationship,” the person wrote. “If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already.”

But Mrs. Curry didn’t let sleeping dogs lies on that one and replied to the character with the following: “don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

