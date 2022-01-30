Extra also released a statement on the death of the television host, offering their “deepest condolences to all her family and friends” and in a statement published by PEOPLE earlier today, Extra stated, “Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff.”
According to The NY Post, the former beauty queen left behind a note that said she wanted to leave everything to her mother who was a former pageant competitor herself and was crowned Mrs. North Carolina in 2002. While the note left everything to her mother, it didn’t include a motive for Kryst’s apparent suicide, sources say.
Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Cheslie Kryst.
Miss USA 2019 And ‘Extra’ Host Cheslie Kryst Dies At 30 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com