Michigan GOP Co-Chair Who Tried to Get Fake Electors Tweets Racist Attack Against Black Lieutenant Governor For Wearing A Mask

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

A leader of the Michigan GOP Party decided her anti-mask rhetoric would hit a little differently if she invoked the racist trope of the scary Black man. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, II Michigan GOP Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock quote tweeted a video Gilchrist made saying, “Show this video to a babies and watch them cry. Scary masked man should #StayHome.”

There’s nothing scary about a Black man simply doing his job unless you’re a Republican who has to hate monger to stay in the club. Maddock’s response to Gilchrist posting about engaging Michigan communities, a unifying position, speaks volumes about her inability to connect with a broad section of the state.

Reports indicate Gilchrist was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early January. Also, pretty sure the father of three doesn’t appreciate being used as a boogeyman to scare children.

Leading by example, Gilchrist made a video wearing a mask and updating on how he was doing after his positive covid-19 diagnosis. He walked through the protocol he followed and updated how he was doing and connecting with local communities.

Heaven forbid the man do his job and stay safe in the process. Gilchrist has taken his leadership role in the state seriously during the pandemic. Early in the pandemic, Gilchrist took the lead on the state’s covid-19 racial disparities task force.

Besides pushing the notion that a Black man simply existing is somehow scary and going to traumatize children, Maddock is attacking a state leader for taking safety precautions in the middle of an ongoing pandemic.

She is more than just your average racist social media troll. Maddock is also on the advisory board for Women for Trump and the wife of a state representative. Maddock definitely knows better but chose ignorance and violence.

Besides, wearing a mask isn’t scary. It’s a way to keep people safe. Do you know what is scary? The possibility of getting immunocompromised family members or young kids who can’t be vaccinated sick. That’s scary.

And Gilchrist isn’t scary by wearing an N95 or KN95 mask. It’s not like he posted a picture looking like the bad guy of an 80s horror film.

Maddock can ignore the facts and reality of covid-19 all she wants to, but somebody has to lead and take action. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, hospitalizations of unvaccinated adults 18+ were 16x the rate of those who were fully vaccinated in December.

Being in an opposing party doesn’t mean Maddock has to undermine an effort by the number two statewide elected official in the middle of a global pandemic. Disagreeing doesn’t mean one has to be racist. And yet Maddock couldn’t resist.

It’s also the type of behavior one might expect from someone who was involved in trying to pass off fake electors after Trump lost the 2020 election. The Detroit Free Press reported that in audio obtained by CNN, Maddock could be clearly heard saying the Trump campaign directed the Michigan Republican Party to fake electoral college delegates.

According to USA Today, those who submitted fake electoral college certificates to the National Archives could face charges. The DOJ is currently investigating. People trying to tamper with elections and undermine validly cast votes is scary.

The intersection between fear-mongering and harassment around wearing masks and racist attacks levied at Black elected officials is widespread and not limited to Michigan. Black school board members, in particular, have had to deal with wild claims regarding the false controversy over critical race theory and mask mandates. Often the same groups of people are undermining community well-being on both issues.

SEE ALSO:

Republican Who Bashed Biden’s ‘SOB’ Insult Forgets Trump’s Disrespect Of Black Women Reporters

Ohio Principal, School Worker Fired After Video Shows 9-Year-Old Black Girl Forced To Eat From Garbage

Black Georgia District Attorney Will Present Election Interference Case Against Trump Before A Special Grand Jury

Notable Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19 9 photos Launch gallery Notable Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19 1. Marcus Lamb It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning. The family asks that their privacy be respected as they grieve this difficult loss. Please continue to lift them up in prayer. pic.twitter.com/EVujL8zotG — Daystar Television (@Daystar) November 30, 2021 1 of 9 1 of 9 2. Bob Enyart Source:Getty 2 of 9 Source:Getty 2 of 9 3. Marc Bernier 3 of 9 3 of 9 4. Phil Valentine It's been one year since Eddie Money left us. Great guy. We miss you, Eddie. #eddiemoney pic.twitter.com/hu9LdWNJUW — Phil Valentine (@ValentineShow) September 13, 2020 4 of 9 4 of 9 5. Dick Farrel Mr. @realDonaldTrump we are proudly wearing and selling "trump for president" t-shirts would you like one? pic.twitter.com/Vsc9w07ty9 — Dick Farrel (@talkradioking) July 21, 2015 5 of 9 5 of 9 6. Tod Tucker Candidate for Labor Commissioner Cathy Costello and me at the Capitol following @GovMaryFallin #StateOfTheState Address. pic.twitter.com/QIwMxFyeVB — Tod Tucker (@RealTodTucker) February 5, 2018 6 of 9 6 of 9 7. Dr. Jimmy DeYoung Sr. (GSN) America’s beloved Bible Prophecy Teacher Dr. Jimmy DeYoung Sr. passed away early Sunday morning, according to his wife Judy. Dr. DeYoung had been admitted to the hospital Aug. 7. He was diagnosed with COVID. He had questioned COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/kdfxtvUb7s — HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) August 19, 2021 7 of 9 7 of 9 8. Caleb Wallace Caleb Wallace, a leader of the anti-mask movement in central Texas, has died of coronavirus, his wife says - NYT pic.twitter.com/dVHZbO7Nc3 — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) August 29, 2021 8 of 9 8 of 9 9. Herman Cain Source:Getty 9 of 9 Source:Getty 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Notable Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19 Notable Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19 UPDATED: 4:15 p.m. ET, Jan. 4, 2022 Originally published: Aug. 30, 2021 California Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby has died at the age of 46 from complications due to COVID-19. Ernby, a Republican activist who was outspoken against the COVID-19 vaccine, ran for California State Assembly in 2020. While working at the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Ernby specialized in environmental and consumer law. https://www.facebook.com/OCDAToddSpitzer/posts/290114186492383 District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement posted to Facebook, “The Orange County district attorney’s office is utterly heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Deputy Dist. Atty. Kelly Ernby,” wrote Spitzer. “Kelly was an incredibly vibrant and passionate attorney who cared deeply about the work that we do as prosecutors — and deeply about the community we all fight so hard to protect.” Ernby repeatedly spoke out against vaccine mandates. In December, she was a featured speaker during a right-wing student rally protesting vaccination mandates at California State University, Fullerton. During the rally, she told protesters “there’s nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now.” Many conservatives were devastated by her loss, calling her an inspiration to the Republican Party and a shining light that will forever be missed. Meanwhile, anti-vaxxers with a platform who have protested against or tried to discredit the COVID-19 vaccine have been steadily dying from the virus. For months, right-wing talk show hosts and some celebrities alike have all railed against the vaccine and as a result, many of their listeners also didn’t get vaccinated. Now, some of those same conservative mouthpieces are dying from COVID-19, heightening concerns that even those deaths won’t be enough to change skeptics' minds about the vaccine. As the new Omicron variant joins the delta variant and other mutating versions of the virus infect more Americans, cases are on the rise and there are fears that hospitals once again could become overwhelmed. COVID-19 deaths were also on the rise over the summer, up 355% since early July, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Unvaccinated people are also 29 times more likely to be hospitalized and five times more likely to be infected by the virus. Although vaccinations have been around for over two centuries, the spread of misinformation has made it difficult for people to understand the truth. As the internet becomes the dominant place for people to get information, fake news spreads, which leads to mistrust. During times of crisis, many people turn to the information and the people they are comfortable with and facts become less important. Anti-vaxxers find online communities that strengthen their viewpoint instead of presenting clear and precise answers to questions many people have about the vaccination. In these communities, opinion and general statements turn into solid facts. They are harder on their viewpoint and it becomes impossible to change their minds. They begin to think they are right and everyone else is wrong, which causes them to search for more information that supports their own views. In doing this it becomes easy to draw conclusions from not only a lack of evidence but also incorrect evidence. It takes very little research on the internet to find people who say COVID vaccines are harmful. Many times anti-vaxxers take statements out of context and misinterpret data all together causing even more confusion. You do not get a second chance at life and sadly these anti-vaxxers won’t get the opportunity to fix their mistakes. Keep reading to find a list of notable anti-vaxxers who have died from COVID-19. Continue reading Notable Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

Michigan GOP Co-Chair Who Tried to Get Fake Electors Tweets Racist Attack Against Black Lieutenant Governor For Wearing A Mask was originally published on newsone.com