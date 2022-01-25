President Biden Caught On Hot Mic Calling Alleged Reporter “Stupid S.O.B.”

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

A reporter for Fox News got a little bit more heat than he bargained for as President Joe Biden responded testily to his question by calling him a “stupid son of a b—h” at the end of a press conference.

The incident occurred at the end of a press conference by the White House on Monday (January 24th) was convened to allow reporters to listen in on remarks President Biden delivered to his Competitive Council about how to boost wages and lower the prices consumers pay for goods. At the end, reporters began to shout questions primarily about recent military aid sent to Ukraine. After staff began to usher the president out, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy shouted out, “Will you take questions about inflation? Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?”

President Biden paused and said in a tone dripping with sarcasm, “No, that’s a great asset. More inflation.” Then, believing his microphone was off, he added: “What a stupid son of a b—h.”

Doocy was interviewed shortly after about the comment by Jesse Watters, co-host of The Five on Fox News. He shared that he was unaware of what Biden said until “somebody came up to us in the briefing room a few minutes later and said, ‘Did you hear what the president said?’ I said, ‘No, what?’ They said, ‘he called you a stupid SOB.’ And I said, ‘Did he say SOB?’ And the person said, no.”

In a later appearance on Sean Hannity’s program, Doocy did reveal that the President called his cell phone afterward to clear the air, saying “it’s nothing personal pal.” “That doesn’t sound like an apology,” Hannity said in response, claiming the reporter should get a 20 minute sit down interview with Biden. Doocy pushed back on that. “Hey Sean, the world is on the brink of like World War III with all of this stuff going on. I appreciate that the president took a couple minutes this evening while he was still at his desk to clear the air. I don’t need anyone to apologize to me. He can call me whatever he wants, as long as it gets him talking,” he said.

