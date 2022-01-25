The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Thousands Gather In D.C. To Protest Against Vaccine Mandates [video]

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE
US-politics-health-virus-MANDATES-PROTEST

Source: STEFANI REYNOLDS / Getty

Protestors marched from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. on Sunday (1/23/22) in objection to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. In attendance were; doctors, nurses, parents and a few controversial speakers and groups.

We’ve all seen the video of the mother who threatened to bring “loaded” guns to her child’s school over the mask mandate but thankfully those who attended this march were actually civilized. With the January 6, 2021 insurrection anniversary just a few weeks ago, the horrifying terror brought to our city definitely is still fresh. It was reported that Security was beefed up in preparation this time around.

READ MORE Local News:

Riot Rages At The U.S. Capitol [PHOTOS]
14 photos

Thousands Gather In D.C. To Protest Against Vaccine Mandates [video]  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Photos
Close