Georgia Alfredas Introduces Us To Kaylan Hammond & “March!”

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

March! This eight-part series premieres on Monday, January 24th and explores the passionate and competitive world of HBCU band culture, as it follows The Marching Storm, Prairie View A&M University’s renown marching band

MARCH celebrates the colorful, boisterous, and competitive world of HBCU band culture through the eyes of the experts—the band members and leaders themselves.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

MARCH showcases the dedicated and energetic group of college students at Prairie View A&M University—from drum majors and dancers to the flag team and all the section players—as they navigate performing in one of the most prestigious HBCU marching bands along with tackling a rigorous academic schedule and maintaining a high-grade point average. MARCH shares the personal and unique stories of individual members and staff of the over 300-person marching band, it also explores the legacy and culture of Prairie View A&M and highlights how the Marching Storm band is an integral part of that rich history.

Learn more from one of the members of the Black Foxes of PVAM, Kaylan Hammond.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Check out “March!” on Monday’s On The CW Network! Check your local listings for your official station.

RELATED: Jackson State-Bound Top Football Recruit Kevin Coleman Jr. Proves HBCU Movement Is Not A Solo Mission

RELATED: OP-ED: Deion Sanders Is Wrong About ‘Payout Games For HBCUs

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs 30 photos Launch gallery Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs 1. Lance Gross - Howard Source:ATLPics.Net 1 of 30 2. Spike Lee - Morehouse College Source:Courtesy Netflix 2 of 30 3. Diddy - Howard University Source:ATLPics.Net 3 of 30 4. LaLa - Howard University Source:FreddyO.com 4 of 30 5. Erykah Badu -Grambling State University Source:ATLPics.Net 5 of 30 6. Common - Florida A&M University Source:Getty 6 of 30 7. Eva Marcille - Clark Atlanta University Source:Getty 7 of 30 8. Director Debbie Allen (L) and sister actress Phylicia Rashad - Howard University Source:Getty 8 of 30 9. Wanda Sykes - Hampton University Source:Getty 9 of 30 10. Anika Noni Rose - FAMU Source:Getty 10 of 30 11. David Banner - Southern University Source:Getty 11 of 30 12. Yolanda Adams - TSU Source:@arturoholmesphotos 12 of 30 13. Lionel Richie (Left) - Tuskegee University Source:Getty 13 of 30 14. Gladys Knight - Shaw University Source:Getty 14 of 30 15. Keenan Ivory Wayans - Tuskegee University Source:Getty 15 of 30 16. Rick Ross - Albany State University Source:Getty 16 of 30 17. Toni Braxton - Bowie State University Source:Victoria 17 of 30 18. Wale - Bowie State University Source:Radio One Digital 18 of 30 19. Jerry Rice - Mississippi Valley State University Source:Getty 19 of 30 20. Kym Whitley - Fisk University Source:Kym Whitley 20 of 30 21. Keshia Knight Pullium - Spelman Source:ATT 21 of 30 22. Michael Strahan - TSU Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 22 of 30 23. K. Michelle - FAMU Source:@PhotosByBeanz 23 of 30 24. Terrence J - North Carolina A&T University. 24 of 30 25. Ruben Studdard 25 of 30 26. Kamala Harris - Howard University Source:AP Photo/Andrew Harnik 26 of 30 27. Oprah Winfrey - Tennessee State University Source:FreddyO.com 27 of 30 28. Anthony Anderson - Howard University Source:Getty 28 of 30 29. Samuel L Jackson - Morehouse College Source:(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) 29 of 30 30. Tom Joyner - Tuskegee Source:Radio 1 Digital - Charlotte 30 of 30 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs We honor our graduates and give a special shout-out to our HBCU family. LIKE BLACKAMERICAWEB ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Check out famous folks who represent historically black colleges and universities below.

Georgia Alfredas Introduces Us To Kaylan Hammond & “March!” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com