March! This eight-part series premieres on Monday, January 24th and explores the passionate and competitive world of HBCU band culture, as it follows The Marching Storm, Prairie View A&M University’s renown marching band
MARCH celebrates the colorful, boisterous, and competitive world of HBCU band culture through the eyes of the experts—the band members and leaders themselves.
MARCH showcases the dedicated and energetic group of college students at Prairie View A&M University—from drum majors and dancers to the flag team and all the section players—as they navigate performing in one of the most prestigious HBCU marching bands along with tackling a rigorous academic schedule and maintaining a high-grade point average. MARCH shares the personal and unique stories of individual members and staff of the over 300-person marching band, it also explores the legacy and culture of Prairie View A&M and highlights how the Marching Storm band is an integral part of that rich history.
Learn more from one of the members of the Black Foxes of PVAM, Kaylan Hammond.
Check out “March!” on Monday’s On The CW Network! Check your local listings for your official station.
Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs
Georgia Alfredas Introduces Us To Kaylan Hammond & “March!” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com