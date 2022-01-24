Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Georgia Alfredas Introduces Us To Kaylan Hammond & “March!”

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram  and On Facebook Too!

 

March! This eight-part series premieres on Monday, January 24th and explores the passionate and competitive world of HBCU band culture, as it follows The Marching Storm, Prairie View A&M University’s renown marching band

MARCH celebrates the colorful, boisterous, and competitive world of HBCU band culture through the eyes of the experts—the band members and leaders themselves.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST  

MARCH showcases the dedicated and energetic group of college students at Prairie View A&M University—from drum majors and dancers to the flag team and all the section players—as they navigate performing in one of the most prestigious HBCU marching bands along with tackling a rigorous academic schedule and maintaining a high-grade point average. MARCH shares the personal and unique stories of individual members and staff of the over 300-person marching band, it also explores the legacy and culture of Prairie View A&M and highlights how the Marching Storm band is an integral part of that rich history.

Learn more from one of the members of the Black Foxes of PVAM, Kaylan Hammond.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

Check out “March!” on Monday’s On The CW Network! Check your local listings for your official station.

RELATED: Jackson State-Bound Top Football Recruit Kevin Coleman Jr. Proves HBCU Movement Is Not A Solo Mission

RELATED: OP-ED: Deion Sanders Is Wrong About ‘Payout Games For HBCUs

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

 

The Alfred Mann Foundation's Annual Black-Tie Gala

Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs

30 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs

Continue reading Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs

Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs

We honor our graduates and give a special shout-out to our HBCU family. LIKE BLACKAMERICAWEB ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Check out famous folks who represent historically black colleges and universities below.

Georgia Alfredas Introduces Us To Kaylan Hammond & “March!”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Photos
Close