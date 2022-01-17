Community Affairs Show: Hon. Judge Alexander Williams, Jr. Talks About Redistricting in Maryland

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Cheryl Jackson talks with Judge Alexander WIlliams, Jr. about the process of redistricting, the danger of gerrymandering and the importance of every citizen understanding the power of their voice, through the census, their location and voting rights.

.Judge Williams, Jr., served as the co-chair of the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission, which was the first independent commission with 3 representatives from each respective party in the state of Maryland.

What is redistricting? In order to get an updated count of the country’s population, the U.S. Constitution requires a federal census every ten years. States uses that census data to redraw the Congressional, State Senate, State Assembly, and State Board of Equalization districts based on population changes.

What is Gerrymandering: Gerrymandering is when those districts are manipulated to favor one party or agenda.

To learn about the work of the staff at the center put behind this effort, take a look at the final report that was published in January of 2022.

For more information about Judge Williams and The Judge Alexander Williams Jr., Center For Education, Justice and Ethics log on to https://judgeawcenter.umd.edu/

About Judge Alexander Williams:

Judge Alexander Williams, Jr. was nominated by President Bill Clinton to serve on the United States District Court for the District of Maryland. Following his confirmation by the United States Senate, Judge Williams served as a federal judge from September 2, 1994 to January 3, 2014.

Prior to his appointment to the federal bench, Judge Williams was Chairman of the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, and also served two terms from 1987 to 1994 as the elected State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County, Maryland. Judge Williams is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Judge Alexander Williams, Jr., Center for Education, Justice, and Ethics, Inc.

Judge Williams is a native of Washington, D.C. and has practiced law in both the State of Maryland and the District of Columbia. Judge Williams presently teaches at the Howard Law School and the Howard University School of Divinity. He has served the public in various capacities throughout Maryland and the Washington Metropolitan area.

Judge Williams is a graduate of Howard University, where he earned a B.A. in Government; a M.A.R.S. (Master of Arts in Religious Studies); and a J.D. (cum laude). He also graduated from Temple University where he earned an M.A. in Religion/Ethics.

