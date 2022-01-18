Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The DMV’s Transportation Planning Board is asking governors/mayor throughout DC, Maryland and Virginia to bring speed and red-light cameras in parts of the region where they aren’t currently.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“Generally, if a Maryland or Virginia driver gets pulled over by police for a moving violation, they have to pay that fine to renew their license or registration. But that rule doesn’t apply if it’s a D.C. red light or camera ticket. That loophole, regional leaders say, is undermining traffic enforcement strategies.” as shared by dcist.

Transportation Planning Board [TPB] chair Charles Allen, who is also D.C.’s Ward 6 council member, talked about a series of traffic injuries and deaths that he says are the reason officials are talking about reciprocity in the first place.

“Yesterday, we had two kids that were struck in a cross walk walking to school in D.C…. On Sunday, I and my daughter went to an intersection where a 5-year-old girl was killed riding her bike,” he said. “On Friday, I had a nine-year old constituent who was struck by a driver who hit and run … Left with stitches and scars on his face, and survived, but significantly hurt.”

Each state, Maryland and Virginia, plus D.C. will need to enforce certain traffic citations, but it’s limited to tickets issued in-person by officers.

sources: dcist.com & wtop.com

READ MORE:

Transportation Board Presses For VA & MD Governors To Have Automated Traffic Tickets Like D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: