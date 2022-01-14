Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The Washington Wizards PR released a statement Friday morning sharing that Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

In his place, “Assistant Coach Pat Delany will assume acting head coaching duties beginning with Saturday’s game against Portland.”

With the rapid spread of the COVID-19 variants, back to back outbreaks throughout the team has left the Wizards’ roster limited. Coach Unseld Jr. along with three players, including All-Star Bradley Beal, are currently out due to coronavirus. This is Unseld Jr.’s first season as an NBA head coach, and everyone took notice with the Wizards hot start to the season. The team is currently sitting at 9th place in the east with a record of 22-20.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE:

Wizards Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. Enters Health & Safety Protocols was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: