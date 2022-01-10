Community Affairs Show: Alzheimer’s Association Brings Awareness Though the Film, “Bewildered”

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

This week on the Community Affairs Show Cheryl Jackson talks with Tonya Muse, Vice Chair of the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter Board of Directors and Gregor Wilson, Director, Producer and Co-writer of the short film Bewildered. During the Month of January, The Alzheimer’s Association will host a Community Forum and screening of the award winning short film, “Bewildered” staring Keith David and Maria Howell.

Statistics shows us that, older Blacks are about twice as likely to have Alzheimer’s or other Dementias as older Whites, yet they are twice as likely to say they would not see a doctor if experiencing memory problems. Half of Black Americans report having experienced discrimination when seeking health care, with many caregivers saying that race makes it harder for them to get excellent health care. The Alzheimer’s Association is working to address this growing concern. They are partnering with several national organizations to increase awareness and access to resources and support.

In the month of January, they will be holding a free virtual community forum on Thursday, January 20 at 5:30 p.m. to share information and resources and to learn from participants about needs and challenges in dementia caregiving.

As part of this free event, they will be screening the short film “Bewildered,” written and directed by Gregor Wilson, followed by a panel discussion.

The film viewing and community forum are free. Registration is required. Visit www.alz.org/nca to learn more and sign up.

No one should face this disease alone. The Alzheimer’s Association is here to help. Call anytime day or night at the free 24/7 Helpline 800.272.3900 to start the conversation.

About “Bewildered”: Actors Keith David and Maria Howell play Joseph and Sara, world famous husband and wife jazz vocalists who are facing the challenges of Joseph’s decline into dementia. Tell us how you worked with them and the other cast members to convey the emotions and sensitivities that surround dementia – as someone with the disease and as family and caregivers. https://www.bewilderedfilm.com/cast-and-crew-bio-s

Community Affairs Show: Alzheimer’s Association Brings Awareness Though the Film, “Bewildered” was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: