Report: Wizards’ Montrezl Harrell & Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Get In Physical Altercation During Halftime of Tuesday’s Game

Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and center Montrezl Harrell were in a physical altercation during halftime of Tuesday night’s home win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Capital One Arena as reported by The Athletic.

Sources say that Harrell was upset with Caldwell-Pope for a mess up in a play where the ball wasn’t passed to him. The conversation between the two players escalated as Harrell swung on KCP and it was reported that they had to be separated by other teammates.

Security was increased to make sure the tension didn’t start up again. KCP and Harrell did return for the remaining half of the game where the team pulled out a win! See more on this story here.

Harrell is known as the energy source for the Wizards and brings the toughness that the team needs. He was recently in an altercation with Joel Embiid during the Wiz vs Sixers game in December 2021.

