‘Full House’ Star & Comedian Bob Saget Passes Away At 65

One of America’s favorite dads has passed away.
Bob Saget, best known for his role as Danny Tanner in the 90s hit TV series “Full House” has died. According to TMZ, Saget was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. No word on the cause of death at this time. Tanner
Saget played the role of Danny Tanner, a widowed father of three kids in the ABC TV series “Full House” from 1987 till 1995, and reprised his role in the Netflix version “Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. Saget was also the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” during his time at Full House from 1989-1995.
Saget was also a well-known comedian. His 2014 comedy album “That’s What I’m Talkin’ About” was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.
Saget was 65 years old.
Source | TMZ
Remembering Bob Saget, Our Childhood Father From ‘Full House’
Bob Saget has passed away. He will always be Danny Tanner 🥺 #FullHouse pic.twitter.com/4EqNHsUgj7— Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 10, 2022
One of TV's legendary dad's has died.— The Barber’s Chair Network (@BarbersChairNet) January 10, 2022
RIP Bob Saget. He was 65 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/tIszs8N8OU
In memory of Bob Saget; a man who defined the nature of addiction for an entire generation: pic.twitter.com/X5y9fudQqN— Ekwensu Ocha 😈 (@ExtrFreeBurner) January 10, 2022
RIP to America’s dad, Bob Saget pic.twitter.com/MJOxq6IyEJ— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 10, 2022
Man basically carried my childhood💔 RIP Bob Saget🙏 pic.twitter.com/AGe0pqb2EI— Grinding DF (@SiimplyGrinding) January 10, 2022
Bob Saget gave me one of the greatest NBA celebrity draft picks pic.twitter.com/sytjYOMIw2— Troydan (@Troydan) January 10, 2022
Bob Saget was America's Dad. pic.twitter.com/EnfL601UQV— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 10, 2022
I think we all grew up on Full House. Rest In Peace to the legendary Bob Saget 🕊 pic.twitter.com/QYHfVkqiCB— ً (@TYRISPRINT) January 10, 2022
Rest In Peace, Bob Saget. 65 is too damn soon. https://t.co/HtSh79kFqf— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 10, 2022
first Betty White, NOW Bob Saget?! somebody bout to catch these hands bro pic.twitter.com/YYbXieTlif— ً (@TYRISPRINT) January 10, 2022
In honor of Bob Saget, “there’s a car in the kitchen.” 🥺 #FullHouse pic.twitter.com/UdGBeCLWmK— Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 10, 2022
Bob Saget and a young Jon Moxley. #RIPBobSaget pic.twitter.com/ukzm45C1GR— HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) January 10, 2022
Full House was a staple in a lot of our childhoods, and Bob Saget was a big part of why we loved that show so much. One of the best TV dads ever. pic.twitter.com/se0pHBZ7cd— IAMNJERA (@IAMNJERA) January 10, 2022
‘Full House’ Star & Comedian Bob Saget Passes Away At 65 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com