Congrats! Mimi Faust And Ty Young Are Engaged… Again!

Congratulations to Mimi Faust as the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star has just announced her engagement to her longtime girlfriend, Ty Young! This engagement marks the second time around for the couple who recently rekindled their romance after calling it quits earlier last year.

The 50-year-old reality star and the now-retired WNBA player began dating in 2016 and captured the hearts of everyone when they showed how they navigated their growing love on social media. However, after a whirlwind romance, in March 2021, the couple confirmed that they had split after getting previously engaged. Mimi confirmed the news to fans when she went on Instagram Live to tell explain, “In relationships, you know, people grow apart. They grow different. They want different things. That’s what happened. We’re still friends. We still communicate.”

It looks like their time apart and strong friendship helped them rebuild their romantic relationship, as the pair began resurfacing around the holidays last year after Mimi started sharing photos of the two spending time together, leaving fans to speculate that they had rekindled their love. Then, in late December, Mimi opened up about their relationship, telling MadameNoire, “Yeah, we are kind of a work in progress. Oh, it’s a complete work in progress. There were things I needed to work on and things she needed to work on. We took a nice, good long break from each other. But we never stopped communicating,” said Faust. “We communicated even though we weren’t together for almost a year–we still communicated every day. And then as we were both working on ourselves, as we were still communicating, it brought us full circle back to where we are now. So life is funny like that.”

Fast forward to today, and the couple is celebrating Ty’s 50th birthday with a special surprise: an engagement!

While Mimi hasn’t announced the engagement on her own Instagram yet, she did take to the social platform to wish her boo a happy birthday, sharing a stunning photo of the two from last night’s big celebration.

Looks like this wedding will be on for the books! Congratulations to the happy couple!

