Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

It’s time for another reading of the “Daily Horrorscope,” where Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of January 7, 2022.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Whether you’re a Libra who likes to fake the funk when it comes to your chopstick skills, a Scorpio that gave your hot date a pass after she belched at the door during the kiss goodnight or a low down dirty Capricorn that’s guilty of sexting right in front of your wife, let’s just say Alfredas has a good read for all the above and more.

Hear the rest of our “Daily Horrorscope” for January 7, 2022 down below on the Russ Parr Morning Show:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Russ Parr Morning Show: Daily Horrorscope For January 7, 2022 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: