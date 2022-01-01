Good News
HomeGood News

Kenan Thompson Creates ‘Artists For Artists’ Production Company

Through the company, Thompson wants to empower creatives to own the rights to their projects.

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE

Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson is putting the focus on empowering creatives in the entertainment space to have ownership of their artistry through the launch of a new production company, Variety reported.

The company—dubbed Artists for Artists—was cultivated to support creators in the content development process. AFA, which he co-founded with John Ryan Jr., will align artists and brands with global distribution platforms and ensure the creatives maintain the rights to the projects they develop. Thompson and Ryan’s company will also serve as an incubator for creators to produce an array of projects across different mediums.

The Saturday Night Live cast member says his own experiences navigating the business side of the entertainment world inspired him to create Artists for Artists. “Any artists looking to build a company, come see us. John and I are excited to develop companies with talent that are OWNED AND OPERATED by the talent,” he shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “We’ve all been part of projects we as artists wish we owned a bigger piece of, so we knew it was time to start a company that reflected that.”

Ryan added he was astonished by the lack of ownership amongst talent in Hollywood and hopes AFA will be instrumental in addressing the issue. “Kenan and I have been friends for almost two decades, and it was time to create the change we wanted to see in the industry,” he said. “We believe talent and brands should be controlled by the talent and brand itself. With AFA, our artists in film, television and live entertainment have the creative freedom of owning their own content and commerce to release to the marketplace.” One of the projects slated to be released under AFA is Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth Part 2.

Several Black actors have launched their own production companies. Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II created a production imprint dubbed House Eleven10 to bring diverse narratives to the forefront.

SEE ALSO:

Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Creates Production Company, Inks Partnership With Netflix

Boss Moves: Queen Latifah’s Production Company Inks Deal With Audible

2021 Los Angeles Comic Con

Happy Birthday Nichelle Nichols! 7 Times The Star Trek Legend Made Her Mark

7 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Nichelle Nichols! 7 Times The Star Trek Legend Made Her Mark

Continue reading Happy Birthday Nichelle Nichols! 7 Times The Star Trek Legend Made Her Mark

Happy Birthday Nichelle Nichols! 7 Times The Star Trek Legend Made Her Mark

Living legend Nichelle Nichols celebrated her 89th birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Fifty-five years after the debut of "Star Trek: The Original Series," Nichols continues to touch the hearts and minds of generations. It would be an understatement to say Nichols' Lt. Uhura, later given the first name Nyota, inspired generations of actors and sci-fi fans. Although her character did not have a first name until the 2009 "Star Trek" movie remake, Nichols' Uhura introduced generations of Black viewers to the possibility of adventure beyond their current reality. First discovered by Duke Ellington at the age of 15, Nichols was a triple threat actor, dancer, and singer who performed in many theater productions for moving to television. She starred in a production of "Porgy and Bess" and was twice nominated for the Sarah Siddons Award for Best Actress for her roles in "The Blacks" and "Kicks and Company." According to Screen Rant, she had a few opportunities to flex her vocal skills on "Star Trek." The outlet noted that notes from the show's second season indicated that her character Uhura was popular among the crew for her singing. Nichols was also a regular on the convention circuit, making appearances at Star Trek conventions, Comic Cons, and related events. After her diagnosis with dementia in 2018, Nichols made fewer public appearances. She made her final major public appearance during the Los Angeles Comic-Con. As reported by NewsOne earlier this month, Nichols was also honored by NASA at the event.  During this year's Los Angeles Comic Con festivities, Nichols was honored for her impactful and transformative work on and off the screen through an array of panels. She was diagnosed with dementia three years ago, making the commemoration even more memorable. As part of the convention, she was awarded the NASA Exceptional Public Achievement Medal for playing an instrumental role in diversifying the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. After accepting the medal presented by NASA Astronaut Appearance Specialist Denise Young, Nichols received a standing ovation. Her presence on screen led to a sting expanding the ranks of real-life space explorers through her work with NASA to increase recruitment of women and people of color into the agency's ranks. The "Women in Motion" Documentary explores Nichols' work with NASA. Nichols formed the company Women In Motion, Inc. in 1977, recruiting over 8,000 people of color into NASA. The film is available with a subscription to Paramount+ or free on streaming services Tubi or Vudu.

Kenan Thompson Creates ‘Artists For Artists’ Production Company  was originally published on newsone.com

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Photos
Close