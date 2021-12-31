Betty White was also the oldest person to host SNL at age 88 back in 2010.
Betty White has been apart of over 100 productions including “Life with Elizabeth,” “Date with the Angels,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Betty White Show,” “The Love Boat,” “Mama’s Family,” “The Golden Palace,” “Ladies Man,” “That ’70s Show,” “Higglytown Heroes,” “Boston Legal,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Pound Puppies,” “Hot in Cleveland,” and many, many, many other shows and films.
The legendary Ms. Betty White received many awards and nominations over her lifetime and career, including multiple Emmys, Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards and even a Grammy. Achieving more than most in their lifetime, Betty White was also nominated for multiple Golden Globes and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Awards.
Iconic Actress, Betty White Passes Away at 99 was originally published on classixphilly.com