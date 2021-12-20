The Causes of Deaths Of The Astroworld Victims Revealed

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

It’s been more than a month since tragedy struck at Astroworld and 10 people lost their lives due to lack of safety protocols and now a medical examiner has confirmed what many believed was the causes of death (not conspiracy theorists though).

According to TMZ, the medical examiner overseeing the case has confirmed that the 10 people who died at the November 5th concert passed away due to “compression asphyxia” when a crowd surge took place and caused the victims lungs to be crushed in the process and ultimately suffocated to death. Though many susoected that drugs might’ve played a part in their deaths one one of the 10 people who passed away one had “contributory cause” to his death of the combined toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol.”

Since that tragic night, Travis Scott along with Live Nation, Drake and others have been sued for billions of dollars by the families of those who’ve lost their lives and others who suffered injuries and other traumas associated with the crowd surge. For his part Travis has denied ignoring the pleas for help that were caught on camera, he’s since been “canceled” by many in the culture and has lost out on a few endorsement deals and was even taken off the 2022 Coachella lineup which he had been slated to headline.

Though he’s since apologized both on social media and in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Travis Scott has found himself ostracized by his once adoring public who now boo his songs whenever his cuts are played in the club. It got to the point where conspiracy theorists began making videos explaining how everything that happened was a demonic ritual where Travis sacrificed his fans to Satan for more fame and glory. Looks like the Devil can’t stop these lawsuits and backlash though.

Whether or not Travis Scott will ever be forgiven for what transpired on that fateful night remains to be seen, but judging how his fans are turning on him and how his music isn’t even welcomed in certain places, he definitely has his work cut out for him.

The Causes of Deaths Of The Astroworld Victims Revealed was originally published on hiphopwired.com

