Rapper Lil’ Durk Pops The Question To Longtime Girlfriend India Royale

Rapper Lil’ Durk is not shy about publicly expressing his love for his longtime girlfriend, India Royale, and last night he took his PDA to the next level when he popped the big question in front of a packed arena in their hometown of Chicago!

The rapper performed last night at 107.5 WGCI’s Big Jam 2021 concert held at the United Center in Chicago and during his set, he brought the cosmetics guru on stage and to everybody’s surprise, got down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage! During his public proposal, Lil’ Durk thanked India for being “the realest,” telling her, “You know I love you to death. You’ve been holding me down when I was going through a lot. You’re the realest and I just love you to death. Would you want to be my wife?”

The crowd then erupted with cheers before the IG model and influencer finally said yes, accepting his proposal.

Check out the sweet proposal video below.

India also took to her own Instagram page to share the good news, posting images from the viral proposal with the caption, “I said “Yes.” #issafiancé.”

Lil’ Durk and India began dating in 2017 and have a baby girl, Willow Banks, together who was born in November 2018. While most people are familiar with the beauty from Lil’ Durk’s frequent mentions in his raps, we’ve fallen in love with India because of her style, personality, and comestics line, India Royale Beauty, which Durk often promotes.

Congratulations to Lil’ Durk and India on their engagement!

