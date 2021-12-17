Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The city of Memphis continues to celebrate the legacy of Young Adolph. A street has been named after him in his hometown.

As spotted on Complex family, friends, supporters and local officials unveiled Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton, Jr. Avenue on Wednesday, December 15. The ceremony took place near Dunn Avenue and Airways Boulevard in the Catalia Heights neighborhood of the city.

Naturally the event had a somber mood but those closest to the fallen MC made sure to remind the crowd why the “Cut It” rapper was a one of one. “Adolph was just an amazing man, he was an amazing father, he was an amazing example of what a man should be to my son,” said Mia Jaye. “I’m grateful to have experienced him. And I’m grateful that the world can see him for who he truly is, not the persona that most people saw him for being, but for who he truly is. I think he’s more than deserving to have a street named after him, in honor of him, to continue the legacy. I really hope that this can just be a staple in the community and just remind people that violence isn’t the way, that Black men do deserve to grow old, just as Adolph deserved to grow old.”

Councilman JB Smiley Jr., who championed the initiative, also spoke on Dolph. “We shouldn’t be here celebrating Young Dolph in his passing,” Smiley Jr. said. “We should be here celebrating as he lived today.” Young Dolph was tragically murdered while patronizing Makeda’s Cookies on November 17. At this time there have been no suspects arrested in the case. You can view footage of the unveiling below.

Photo: @iammiajaye

City Of Memphis Honors Young Dolph With Honorary Street Naming was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: