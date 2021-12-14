50 Cent and Snoop Dogg Are Officially Making a ‘Murder Was the Case’ Scripted Series

Deadline is reporting that Starz has signed on 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg to executive produce A Moment In Time: Murder Was the Case, a new series that will explore the murder trial of Snoop Dogg. Back in 1993, after the successful release of his chart-topping debut album Doggystyle, the Long Beach rapper was charged with first degree murder for the death of rival gang member, Philip Woldermariam, who was fatally shot by Snoop’s bodyguard.
