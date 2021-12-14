DC Health Confirms 4 COVID-19 Cases of the Omicron Variant in the District

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Unfortunaly COVID-19 is a part of our lives for good now. Doctors and specialist are doing their best to protect us from this virus as well as the variants that are forming. As stated by DC Health, “While Omicron is classified by the World Health Organization as a Variant of Concern, scientists are still working to determine how it compares with the predominant Delta variant in terms of transmissibility and disease severity.” The first case of the Omicron Variant was confirmed in the district and now there are at least 4 cases in the DMV. See details on each case below…

The first case is in an adult female who traveled domestically to Florida and New York. She had been fully vaccinated and was eligible for the booster vaccine but had not received it yet. All close contacts have been contacted and have been provided guidance by the DC Health Contact Trace Force. The second case is an adult female who traveled domestically during the Thanksgiving holiday to Maryland. She had been fully vaccinated and her booster vaccine status is unknown. All close contacts have been contacted. The third case is an adult male with no known travel. He had been fully vaccinated and his booster vaccine status is unknown. There were no known exposures or close contacts. The fourth case is an adult female who traveled domestically during the Thanksgiving holiday to Virginia. She had been fully vaccinated and her booster vaccine status is unknown. All close contacts have been contacted and have been provided guidance by the DC Health Contact Trace Force.

