Travis Scott Speaks Out About Astroworld Victims In First Interview Since Tragedy

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

UPDATED: 5:00 a.m. ET, Dec. 10, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020 [caption id="attachment_4258781" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Demaryius Thomas #88 of the New England Patriots looks on from the bench during the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. | Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty[/caption] Former NFL Pro Bowler Demaryius Thomas was found dead in the shower of his Atlanta home on Thursday night. Officials believe Thomas’ death was related to a medical issue and investigators did not immediately announce any evidence to disprove that theory. According to Thomas’ family, the 33-year-old had been suffering from seizures for more than a year. They suspect he suffered yet another seizure that, this time, caused his death. LaTonya Bonseigneur, Thomas’ first cousin, told the Associated Press: “He was alone and a friend couldn’t get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower.” Some of Thomas' NFL colleagues took to Twitter to express their remorse for his loss. https://twitter.com/DeMarcusWare/status/1469163129238138880 https://twitter.com/BMarshh/status/1469164154581700610 Thomas’ final season in the NFL was 2019. In 143 career games, Thomas had 724 catches for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns while playing for four different teams. He wasn’t married and did not have any children. Thomas was notable for his accomplishments on the football field, but he also made headlines back in 2014 when it was reported that his family members would be watching him play in the Super Bowl that year from prison. At the time, his grandmother, Minnie Pearl Thomas, was serving a 20-year sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. His mother, Katina Smith, was serving two life sentences with a chance for parole after 40 years. The mother/daughter duo was arrested back in 1999, when police descended upon Thomas’ Georgia residence. At the time of the incident, Demaryius was 9 years old, and he told the New York Post in a 2012 interview that he remembers officers swarming his home. He also said he had a premonition about the life-changing event, “I told my mother it feels like something is going on and something bad is about to happen,’’ Demaryius recalled. “That was the scariest time.’’ Demaryius wound up moving from place to place until he finally came to settle with an uncle, whom he credits for shaping him into the man he grew up to become. His uncle, a minister, instilled religion in Thomas, even making him an usher at his church. Although Demaryius has said he didn't condone the crimes committed by his relatives, he still maintained close ties to both his mom and grandmother. He said he would speak with his mother before every single game that he played, including that Super Bowl game in 2015 that he and the Denver Broncos ended up winning. The next year, in July 2016, President Barack Obama pardoned Smith while commuting the sentences of 46 nonviolent drug offenders from federal prison. During a subsequent visit to the White House, Demaryius expressed gratitude toward Obama. “I talked to him for a quick second. I told him, ‘Thank you for helping my family,’” Thomas said at the time. “We talked about my mother and we also talked about my grandmother.” Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we've lost in 2021.