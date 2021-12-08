James Brown Said The CIA Spied on Him. CIA Won’t Say

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

James Brown, the “Godfather of Soul” made claims two years before his death that he felt that the CIA was spying on him. If proven to be a true claim and allegation, it would create a huge public outcry because it is forbidden by the CIA’s natural character to domestically spy on Americans.

James Brown, the legendary music icon endured much pain from men in the Jim Crow South. James Brown was more than a dominant musical voice: he was an outstanding African-American personality and he gave much to black culture.He survived beatings from an uncle and near electrocution by Jim Crow’s sadistic men. As the hardest working man in the entertainment show business who suffered much, unfortunately was drawn to become a drug and domestic abuser. With the many historical accounts of James Brown, according to his own accounts, he was being spies on by the Central intelligence Agency.

According to a CNN statement, CNN sued the CIA under the Freedom of Information Act for obtaining files they had on Mr. James Brown. As of now this case is still pending and awaiting a judge for 2022. In July, the CIA said that they could not confirm nor deny having records of James Brown. If proven that they did have records, this could cause serious damage to the United Stats national security.

Suspicaious accounts into James Brown life arose when a woman name Jacque Hollander said that Brown and his third wife, Adrienne had been murdered. From much disturbing evidence that was found, CNN published an investigative series in 2019.

“There was a lot of suspicion, especially among the national police, the FBI, and the CIA about this so-called display of ‘Black Power’ on my part,” Brown wrote, with co-author Marc Eliot. “Their thinking went something along the lines of, if he could stop a riot…he could just as easily start one. From that moment I knew I was put under national security surveillance…I could sense them watching me, spying on me, staking out my home.”

Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love wrote to District Attorney Fani Willis that “there is an insufficient basis for the initiation of a Grand Jury investigation into the death of Mr. Brown.” I don’t know what investigators did for the last 22 months, or whether Willis accepted Love’s recommendation to close the case. Her spokesman has not returned phone calls or emails.

James Brown was a phenomenal Black man who loved his country and sometimes had reason to wonder whether it loved him back. After years of exploring his life and death, I find it possible to believe two things at once:

“Around the time he fell under “national security surveillance,” as his book would allege, Brown caught the eye of a sitting president. Documents from the Lyndon Johnson presidential library show that on April 24, 1968, a suggested guest list for an upcoming state dinner included Brown, who was described as a “Negro soul singer” who “went on TV in Washington to try and stop the looting.”

After the murder of Dr. Martin Luther King in 1968, James Brown shortly after released the single “Say It Loud—I’m Black and I’m Proud.” In early 1969, Brown appeared on the cover of LOOK magazine, alongside this question: “Is he the most important black man in America?”

James Brown Said The CIA Spied on Him. CIA Won’t Say was originally published on classixphilly.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: