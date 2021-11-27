Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

This week on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson talks with the lead actress of Disney’s “Beauty and The Beast”, Jade Jones. This production is not like any that you’ve seen from a traditional Disney cast. Director Marcia Milgrom Dodge was intentional about breaking the mold of traditional stereotypical Disney princess and characters.

Jade Jones, plus-sized Black woman, was tapped for the role of Belle. Evan Ruggiero—whose leg was partially amputated due to an aggressive bone cancer—plays the menacing Beast. These decisions change everything about the musical, bringing fresh diversity and new energy to this production.

Inclusive of this amazing production the Olney Theatre Center is running an amazing social media campaign with the hashtag #IAMBeauty where they are asking people to post and say what makes them feel beautiful. Join in on this love fest and check out the full interview.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast runs at the Olney Theatre Center, November 5th – January 2nd. Take the entire family during the holiday! Get tickets at Olneytheatre.org.

Community Affairs Show: Actress, Jade Jones Shares Why “Beauty and The Beast” At The Olney Theatre is Not Your Typical Disney Production was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: