Swizz Beatz Frustrated With Inebriated Artists, Tardiness for ‘Verzuz’ Battles

Swizz Beatz has announced a new change in policy regarding tolerated artist behavior during the live-streamed Verzuz battles and many fans seem to be in agreement.

Last week during the Verzuz battle between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia, Swizz Beatz took to the comments on Instagram to share his frustrations with fans regarding the attitudes and demands artists participating in the event have requested.

The seemingly pointed comments call out artists for not only showing up to the performance late but also inebriated–a policy that Swizz announced is going to be changed.

“New rule, if you don’t start on time you don’t get paid on time!!! Verzuz is not free!! They charge us 5x they do non black shows. Culture,” Swizz wrote.

But the Ruff Ryders hitmaker didn’t stop there, he also called out artists for unrealistic demands that didn’t match their current level of influence.

“Ain’t did a show in 23 summers and want to charge us like the sold-out stadium prices! Talking about yesterdays price in not today price sh*t,” Swizz continued. “Talking about we not going on until my home call from Rikers to do the prayer. Coming on stage after getting paid 10 shows in 1 verzuz just to get on stage Drunk AF and Later.”

While many fans assumed that Swizzy typed frustrations were a result of Bizzy Bone’s antics, Bizzy took to Instagram, to clear up the confusion noting that Swizz Beatz frustrations had nothing to do with the Clevland legends.

“Swizz was not talking about Bone,” Bizzy said. “None of us were drunk and we were all on time. Now, it did get lit. But it wasn’t us. We say our own prayers.”

