VP Kamala Harris Gives Us An Exclusive Breakdown Of The ‘Build Back Better’ Plan

Russ has conducted many interviews over the years that prove he’s got some friends in very high places, but we don’t think it gets any bigger than Vice President of the United States herself, Kamala Harris.

In this special conversation that you’ll only get here, Madam VP Harris gives us a coherent explanation on what she has planned for the “Build Back Better” plan and how it will affect HBCUs, commuters, elder care and so many others.

With Build Back Better, it appears that the Biden administration has formulated a financial plan that could benefit just about everybody. Given the obvious hurdles in the way in order to vote the bill through, including a highly-publicized holdout from Sen. Joe Manchin, Harris has high hopes that the funding will see its way to the American people who need it. “I have to believe that at the end of the day everyone is going to do the right thing,” VP Harris asserted, also adding, “I’m very optimistic because, just as we are talking about it, there is so much good that can be done by passing this law to make it better for working people, to make it better for our seniors, to make it better for folks who’ve got diabetes [and] to make it better for our children.” We’re with you, boss lady!

Listen to our exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris on the Russ Parr Morning Show below:

