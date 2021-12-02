UConn’s Azzi Fudd Becomes The 1st Athlete Signed To Steph Curry’s SC30 Inc. Brand

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

College athletes are beginning to take full advantage of the NCAA’s policy change, allowing them to profit off their name, image, and likeness.

Fresh off her teammate sophomore Paige Bueckers becoming the first college athlete to land an endorsement deal with Gatorade, freshman Azzi Fudd also made history. Sharpshooting guard became the 1st player to be represented by Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry’s new SC30 Inc. brand for a “multidimensional” partnership. Fudd will receive a sponsorship deal and mentorship from the 3-time NBA champion as part of the deal.

Fudd confirmed the deal on Instagram, writing in the caption:

“A dream come true! When I first stepped foot on the floor for SC30 Select Camp, I could never have imagined us teaming up like this. Excited for the opportunity to join @stephencurry30 and the @sc30inc family! I’m really excited about everything we will do together in the future and can’t wait to get started.”

The groundbreaking NIL deal was announced on Wednesday (Dec.1) and seemed to be a product of a relationship built over time, being that Fudd attended Curry’s basketball camp in 2018. The Athletic reports that Fudd attended the Warriors’ Nov.16 matchup with the Nets in Brooklyn as a guest of the Curry days before she and her fellow Huskies headed to the Bahamas to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. She officially became a part of the Curry circle two weeks later.

Curry talked with the Associated Press about starting a brand relationship with Fudd and had glowing words about the college freshman. “Azzi Fudd is the best choice to start a brand relationship like this because she is the next face of women’s basketball and has been a part of SC30 Inc. and the Curry Brand family since she was an invitee to the All-American Camp,” he stated.

As previously mentioned, Fudd will get mentorship from Curry and help her build her brand while the SC30 team helps her balance basketball and school. The deal will also see Fudd attend networking events, secure future NIL deals, and promote social impact initiatives that are important to her and the Curry family.

College athletes are firmly cementing their legacies even before they think about going pro. Our recent cover star, Hercy Miller, son of the No Limit Record’s founder Master P, inked a $2 million deal before he bounced a basketball for Tennessee State University. His freshman campaign as a collegiate athlete suffered a roadblock after suffering a lower-body injury that will sideline him for the entire season.

Still, it’s good to see these college athletes are protecting themselves and setting themselves up for success even before their names are called at the draft.

We love to see it.

Photo: Mitchell Layton / Getty

