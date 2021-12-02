Murder charges against Jason Meade filed in death of Casey Goodson Jr.

According to NBC4i, charges have been filed in the shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr. by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy nearly a year ago.
Jason Meade was indicted Thursday on two charges of murder and one count of reckless homicide. The charges were filed in Franklin County Court.
RELATED STORY: 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio
The death of Goodson, 23, was the first in a series of fatal shootings by law enforcement officers against Black people in the Columbus area — also including Andre’ Hill and Ma’Khia Bryant — that sparked protests around the city.
RELATED STORY: Autopsy Shows Casey Goodson Jr. Was Shot 6 Times In The Back By Cop With ‘High-Powered Rifle,’ Mom Says
The charges shed light on what happened on Dec. 4 when Meade, a white deputy, encountered Goodson, and come after months of statements from law enforcement, family members and attorneys that sometimes conflicted with one another.
For the full NBC4 story click here
