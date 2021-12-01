DC Police Department Invite Residents To Attend Their Youth Summit This Weekend

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

On Saturday December 4, 2021, the Metropolitan Police Department will be holding a Youth Summit from 10am-2pm at Eastern High School in NE, DC.

Chief Robert J. Contee, III shares that this summit will be an opportunity for the officers to learn more about the experiences and problems young people in the community they serve, face everyday. “The summit is not intended for us adults to just give information and tools to our youth, but rather to provide a space for us to listen to the concerns of our young people, and to hear their ideas and solutions,” he said. “There is diversity of opinion among our youth and what the role of police should be, and this summit will elevate those voices.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser emphasized the importance of this event in saying, “It’s critical that these young voices are part of the solutions we craft. Our young people have first-hand experience and insight about what happens on our streets, and it’s important to hear from them.” The summit will also be available to DC residents on Channel 16 and the police department’s social media pages. If you would to attend, please register by clicking here.

