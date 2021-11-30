Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Drake plays golf?! Can’t say we can see him getting busy on the green like that but apparently Drizzy does have some NOCTA Taylor Made P·790 Irons and they can be yours thanks to a charity campaign courtesy of StockX and ESPN.

Partnering with the V Foundation, ESPN and StockX have come together to offer fans a chance to own some Drake Friends and Family golf clubs along with other sports memorabilia from some of your favorite sports figures such as Kevin Durant (signed Nike KD14 Floral sneakers), Noami Osaka (signed NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo Naomi Osaka), and Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski (Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski signed Nike LeBron XVIII Duke PE). To get in on the raffle fans can donate $10 on the charity website as many times as they want for which 90% of the proceeds will go to the V Foundation For Cancer Research.

The event kicked off today (Nov. 30) to commemorate V Week and will continue until 12:00 PM EST on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Mail-in entries must be postmarked during the entry period and received by Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST, so don’t waste time and get on your donation grizzly.

Check out the rest of the items up for grabs on the StockX website and let us know which items catch your eye. Good luck, y’all!

StockX, ESPN & The V Foundation Team Up For Charity Raffle Contest, Drake Golf Clubs Included was originally published on hiphopwired.com

