Best Times To Holiday Travel In The DMV

It’s Holiday Season and if you’re planning to travel for Thanksgiving, here a few things to keep in mind before you hit the road. More than 76,000 Washingtonians will be flying to their destinations which is 80% more 2020 but not as much as pre-pandemic days in 2019. Whether you’re flying or driving, according to AAA, the worst time to leave is on Wednesday around noon as people leave work early. This is when the highways will be the most congested. Take a look at the list below for AAA’s best and worst times to travel:

The worst time to travel on Wednesday will be between noon and 8 p.m. The best time would be after 9 p.m.

On Thanksgiving Day, the best time to will be before 11 a.m. The worst time will be between noon and 3 p.m.

On Friday, the worst time to be driving will be between 1 and 4 p.m. The best time is before 11 a.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, the best times will be before noon. The worst times will be between 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and between 1 and 7 p.m.

Also take a note that on Thanksgiving Day, HOV restrictions on I-66 and on the 66 Express Lanes inside the Beltway in Virginia will be lifted. Check VDOT’s online, . You can select a day and time and view VDOT’s interactive travel-trends map. For real-time traffic info in Virginia, check VDOT’s free mobile 511 app or go to 511Virginia.org or call 511.

Source: ABC7

